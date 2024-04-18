Galway Bay FM

18 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening

Share story:
Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening

 

Carbon nightclub in Galway city has announced its return after five years.

The popular nightclub closed in 2019, and says since then they’ve been hard at work to bring back the ‘magic’.

The venue posted the news on its Instagram account, and told followers to stay tuned for updates as it prepares to unveil an “unforgettable experience.”

The news comes just weeks after the return of two other city nightclubs – Electric and Cuba.

Share story:

Report into serious rowing incident on River Corrib finds "normalised" risky behavior was major factor

A report into a serious rowing incident on the River Corrib in the city has found that “normalised” risky behavior over time was a major facto...

City Council urged to be more proactive with social housing maintenance

Galway City Council is being urged to adopt a more proactive maintenance program for its housing properties. City councillor and former Mayor of Galway, M...

Cancer and mortality rates highest in West and Northwest

Cancer and mortality rates are highest in the West and Northwest of the country. The issue is being raised by Independent TD Marian Harkin who is telling ...

Long-awaited €1.6m Xray facility in Tuam opens

The long-awaited Xray facility at Tuam primary care centre, worth €1.64m, has opened. Funding for the project was secured seven years ago, with works on...