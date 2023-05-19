Galway’s beaches and lakes awarded 8 Blue Flags and 6 Green Coast Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Beaches and lakes across Galway have been awarded eight Blue Flags and six Green Cost Awards.

An Taisce says a record-breaking 159 awards were granted nationwide for the 2023 season.

The Blue Flag is awarded based on a strict number of criteria including water quality and environmental management.

In the city, Silverstrand Beach and Salthill Beach have retained their Blue Flag for 2023 – and both also received a Green Coast Award.

In the county, the Blue Flag has been retained at An Trá Mór, Indreabhán; bathing Place at Portumna; Cill Mhuirbhigh, Inis Mór; Loughrea Lake; Trá an Dóilín, An Ceathrú Rua; and Trá Inis Oírr.

Green Coast Awards – which recognise beaches of high environmental quality – have also been awarded to six county beaches.

They are Aillebrack/Silver Hill; Renvyle Beach, Dumhach Beach; East End Bay, Inisbofin; Trá Inis Oirr and Trá Pol na gCaorach, Inis Oirr.