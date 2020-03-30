Galway’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer makes public appeal following spike in wildfires

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer has appealed to the public to refrain from lighting fires outdoors.

It comes as fire crews were drafted to a number of wildfires over the weekend as the dry weather continued.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Paul Duffy has moved to remind the public that lighting fires outdoors in illegal, highly dangerous and places a signficant strain on key emergency resources.

He says dry weather and wind conditions has caused incidental fires to spread out of control.

Paul Duffy told Galway Talks emergency services can encounter delays with getting to road traffic incidents, house fires or other emergencies if wildfires spike.

He’s calling on the public to refrain from lighting fires at a time when all emergency resources including Gardai need to be on standby….