Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City bike shop, An Mheitheal Rothar, has been accredited with a national quality mark for sustainability.

The ReMark Quality Mark certifies social enterprises that obtain a high operational and sustainability standard.

An Mheitheal Rothar, based at the University of Galway campus, sells recycled bikes, provides repairs, along with hosting training and DIY workshops

Seven organisations nationwide were awarded the mark at an awards event in Dublin.