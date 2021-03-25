Galway’s 14 day virus incidence rate slightly below national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 now stands at 140.3, slighty below the national average of 159.

362 cases were notified in the city and county over the last fortnight, while the five-day moving average of new cases stands at 22 – consistently one of the highest nationwide.

Offaly has the highest infection rate nationwide at 443.8, this is followed by Kildare with a rate of 249.

Kilkenny has the lowest rate of infection at 33.3.

Five new walk-in centres are being set up in areas where case numbers are high in Dublin and Offaly

The centres are available to those over 16, who live within 5k and have not tested positive in the past six months.

Head of the HSE’s Test and Trace Programme, Niamh O’Beirne, says it’s aimed at finding people who are asymptomatic.