Galway’s 14 day incidence rate rises well above national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID 19 is rapidly rising and now stands at 313.9, considerably above the national average of 279.3.

74 new cases were notified for the city and county last evening as the virus spreads through the community.

The latest data from the Department of Health shows 810 cases were recorded in Galway in the last fortnight.

This is one of the highest jumps in cases nationwide in the period, with Dublin recording the most at 3,222, followed by Cork at 1,748 and Meath with 1,152.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it will be a number of weeks before we see the impact of Level 5…