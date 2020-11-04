Galway’s 14 day incidence rate falls with reduction in recent cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day COVID 19 incidence rate has fallen significantly to 256.9.

It comes as just five cases of the virus were notified for Galway by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last evening.

The rate has dropped considerably when compared to last week when the fortnightly rate had climbed to 382.5 in the period up to 25th October.

663 cases have been recorded in the city and county in the last 14 days.

Cavan remains the county with the highest rate at 475, while Leitrim has recorded then lowest rate at 84.3.

The Health Minister will give an update on the Covid pandemic before the Oireachtas Health Committee later today.

Stephen Donnelly will provide an update on HSE recruitment, the winter response to Covid and mental health.