Galway’s 14 day incidence rate continues to climb

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand in population is climbing and now stands at 273.6.

This is one of the highest in the West with Roscommon recording a rate of 223.1 and Mayo recording a rate of 149.4.

Cavan currently has the highest incidence rate nationwide at 807.3.

The national average incidence rate for the period stands at 251.

Galway recorded 51 further cases of coronavirus in the latest round of figures from health officials last evening.

This brings the city and county total confirmed cases to date to 1,491.