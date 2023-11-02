Galway Bay FM

Galway youth groups get funding from Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund

Two Galway youth groups have received grants from the VHI Health & Wellbeing Fund.

CURVE is a voluntary organisation set up in August 2022 in response to Ukrainian residents arriving to Esker Monastery in Athenry.

This allocation of five thousand euro will support the delivery of its Young Adult Leaders Programme.

The Venture Out Wilderness Project supports young people from disadvantaged communities.

This allocation of ten thousand euro will support them in expanding their experiential school-based programme for young boys and men, aiming to promote their health and wellbeing.

