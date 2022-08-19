Galway Youth group traveling to Tanzania for climate action programme

Pic features: left to right Michelle Chiperi, Sinead Pokall, Letizia Gorini Coady, Isabelle Ward.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Youth group are making the journey to Tanzania as part of the SAUTI-Youth project.

The project allows young people to hold local governments to account for promises made on climate action.

18 year-old Isabelle Ward from Tuam, 22 year-old Michelle Chiperi from Galway city, 24 year-old Ellen Butler from Ballinasloe, and 24 year-old Sinead Pokall from Athenry are setting off for Tanzania today.

The group will join their Tanzanian counterparts and take part in dialogue, share experiences and learn about the effects of climate change.

8 youth groups in Galway and over 40 youth groups in Tanga, Tanzania, monitor local governments’ implementation of climate policies, and develop joint action plans on climate-friendly policies in their communities, as part of the project.

A return exchange visit will take place later this year, when Tanzanian youth come to Ireland.