Galway workers returning to work today urged to close pandemic unemployment payment

Galway employees returning to work today are being advised to close their claim for the pandemic unemployment payment.

31,800 Galway workers are now in receipt of the payment – a drop of 200 when compared to last week.

About 20,000 retail staff nationwide are returning to work today, as some restrictions ease.

Under phase one of the roadmap, hardware, electricial, IT and phone shops can all reopen.

Outdoor workers, like construction staff, have also returned to employment.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has begun a public information campaign today to inform workers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment who may be returning to work on when and how to close their claim.

To date, over 105,000 people have contacted the Department to close their Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

