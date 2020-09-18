Galway woman wins €37,000 on her second visit to Winning Streak game show

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lightning has struck twice for a Galway woman who has made a second appearance on the National Lottery’s Winning Streak programme.

The game show was concluded at RTÉ studios this week – with ten players collecting a total of €400,000 in cash prizes.

Among the winners was Galway woman, Geraldine Walsh from Connemara, who scooped a total of €37,000 in prizes which included an electric car valued at €25,000.

Geraldine was originally due to appear on the Winning Streak TV Game show in March but it was postponed following government restrictions due to Covid-19.

Geraldine made her first appearance on the TV gameshow back in 2013, when she spun the big wheel and won an amazing €280,000 in total.