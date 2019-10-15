Galway woman takes damages claim over 2014 air rage incident involving Dolores O’Riordan

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway flight attendant who was caught up in an alleged air rage incident with Dolores O’Riordan is proceeding with a damages claim.

Carmel Coyne from the city is also suing Aer Lingus over the incident which happened in November 2014.

Ms. O’Riordan, the Cranberries singer who died last year, was removed from the plane after allegedly physically attacking Ms. Coyne.

She is claiming damages for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment, breach of her right to privacy and right to earn a living.