Galway woman rescued after 15 hours at sea returns home as younger cousin remains at UHG for treatment

One of the two girls rescued from the Atlantic Ocean yesterday has returned home, while the other is still being monitored in Hospital.

The father of one of the girls rescued off Inis Oirr yesterday after drifting out to sea says he was beginning to lose hope.

Cousins 17 year old Ellen Glynn and 23 year old Sara Feeney from Cappagh Road in Knocknacarra spent 15 hours in the water after high winds brought their paddle boards 27 kilometers from land.

Galway City fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan, eventually located the pair yesterday afternoon after a major search and rescue operation.

Sara was released from hospital yesterday while Ellen is still receiving treatment at UHG