Galway woman named as new Network Ireland President

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom- Network Ireland, the women’s business group, has named Galway’s Noreen McKenzie as its National President for 2022 after the group’s AGM at the weekend.

The Ballaghaderreen native succeeds Waterford’s Aisling O’Neill and will be working with almost 1,200 members in 14 regional branches throughout the year.

Ms McKenzie is an associate director with Sherry Fitzgerald Financial Services and has worked in the broker market for over 20 years in sales and management roles.

She has extensive experience in the public, private and charity sectors. She first joined the Galway Branch of Network Ireland in 2015 and was Galway Branch President in 2017.

Her priorities for 2022 include reaching more women from diverse communities and backgrounds across the country.