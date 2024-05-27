Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say people were screaming during the ordeal.

The Qatar Airways flight from Doha hit turbulence over Turkey yesterday morning.

12 people were injured – eight of them were taken to hospital after the plane landed at Dublin airport yesterday afternoon.

Passenger Philomena Prendergast from Galway, who was on the last leg of a trip from Australia with family members, says the incident unfolded around an hour and a half into the flight when crew were serving meals.

She describes what it felt like on-board:

Philomena Prendergast says it was a frightening flight: