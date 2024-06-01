Galway Bay FM

1 June 2024

Galway wins three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom

Galway has taken three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom

The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board won a silver medal for their Plant Nursery entry.

Oughterard local Bridget Morley claimed silver for her submission to the AOIFA Floral Art category

Jane Stark of Moycullen won her accolade with her entry in the Floral and Botanical Art section.

Plant Nursery

  • Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board (GRETB): Silver-Gilt (Clonbur, Galway)

AOIFA Floral Art

  • Bridget Morley  (Class – Rustic Charm) of Galway Flower and Garden Club: Silver Medal (Oughterard, Galway)
  • Bridget Morley  (Class – Eastern Promise) of Galway Flower and Garden Club: Silver Medal (Oughterard, Galway)

Floral and Botanical Art

  • Coryllus avellana (Hazel) by Jane Stark: Silver-Gilt  (Moycullen, Galway) – Botanical – Colour Pencil

