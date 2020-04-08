Galway windpark opens €70,000 COVID 19 response fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Wind Park has launched a €70,000 COVID-19 response fund to support local communities in Connemara during the crisis.

Joint owners SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have made the funds immediately available, to support community groups that are currently mobilising a rapid response for those most-in-need as a direct result of the outbreak.

Funding is also to be made available for projects in a bid to rebuild the community in the months ahead.

Galway Wind Park is located in Cloosh Valley and is one of Ireland’s largest onshore wind farms.

The COVID-19 response funding is being released early from the overall Galway Wind Park annual community fund.