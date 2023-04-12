Galway Wind Park one of 8 chosen for €8.5m EU climate project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Wind Park has been chosen as one of eight sites for an EU climate project worth €8.5m.

The ‘WildE’ project aims to fight climate change and biodiversity loss.

Galway Wind Park is located in Connemara’s Cloosh Valley and is Ireland’s largest onshore wind farm.

It has been chosen as one of eight sites for the European Union’s €8.5m rewilding project.

Rewilding is an approach to landcsape managment that allows ecosystems to evolve with little to no human intervention.

It will take place on lands in Galway including the Galway Wind Park, which is being restored as part of the EU Life Multi-Peat project.

Importantly, the Galway Wind Park contains two parcels of degraded blanket bog- which will also be restored under the project