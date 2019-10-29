Galway wind farms invested over €380 thousand in local communities last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway wind farms invested over 380 thousand euro in local communities in 2018 through a community benefits programme.

The payments are designed to support the community where the construction and operation of wind farms takes place.

Galway featured the second highest figure for payments nationwide, with 383 thousand euro paid to sports clubs, local schools, community organisations and households.

The programme also includes funding for household energy efficiency works for residents living close to wind farms.

Galway Wind Park is managed by SSE renewables in conjunction with Greencoat Renewables.

More at 5 as Mia Fahey McCarthy, Head of Sustainability with SSE, says the benefits are an important source of support for community projects…..