Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has shown that Galway wind farms delivered almost €850,000 to local community projects in 2021.

The figure was featured in the annual Building Communities Report from Wind Energy Ireland.

The total of €842,000 was part of an overall €4.3million across Ireland – and placed Galway as the highest receiver of funding from local wind farms.

Director of External Affairs for Wind Energy Ireland, Justin Moran, elaborates on the funding process: