Galway West’s Hildegarde Naughton and two fellow super juniors gift back extra allowance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton, and her two fellow super juniors Jack Chambers and Pippa Hackett have gifted back the extra allowance of 16 thousand euro

The three “super junior” ministers who sit at the Cabinet table will share €32,000 worth of allowances between them – rather than getting €16,000 each.

The Government has announced that the three ministers “have decided to waive and gift back to the State the increased allocation which was approved by the Dáil last week”.