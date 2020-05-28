Galway West TD slams Taoiseach for isolating himself away from TDs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has slammed the Taoiseach for isolating himself in Leinster house away from other TDs.

At a question and answers session between TDs and Leo Varadkar in the Dáil Chamber, the Taoiseach sat in a committee room by himself and communicated to elected representatives through a Zoom call.

The move was made following new guidelines which say colleagues should not spend more than two hours in the same room together while at work.

However Independent TD Catherine Connolly criticised the Taoiseach for his relocation, stating that the Dáil Chamber was basically empty and his isolation was sending out the wrong message that some people are more important than others