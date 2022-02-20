Galway West TD slams Government for not including island public transport services in recent scheme to reduce charges by 20%

Galway Bay FM News – It has emerged that the recent government transport scheme to reduce public transport charges by 20% does not include Island public transport services.

This was confirmed by Islands Minister Heather Humphries when responding to a parliamentary question by Galway West/South Mayo Fianna Fail Eamon O’Cuiv.

Deputy O’Cuiv raised the point that islanders pay some of the highest transport charges in the country and has no alternative other than to use public transport coming and going from the islands.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy O’Cuiv said that it appeared to be a major oversight by the Minister and the Government.

He said “It is a matter of deep concern to me that island public transport services ar not covered under the recent scheme announced by the Government regarding the reduction of public transport charges by 20% form the 1/4/2022.

“Island services should have been covered under the decision made to introduce this scheme particularly as islanders pay some of the highest transport charges in the country and have no alternative other than to use public transport coming and going from the islands. I raised the question with islands minister Heather Humphreys last week and she confirmed that the islanders are not covered by the scheme.

“I will continue to raise the question in the Dáil until this matter that should never have arisen is resolved and with should have been addressed when I raised the question in the form of a Parliamentary Question” He concluded.