Galway West TD Noel Grealish calls on other parties to accelerate decision making on government formation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish says smaller parties need to accelerate decision making on government formation talks.

The Independent TD says the Labour party, the Greens and Social Democrats need to make a decision after some 70 days since the election.

Deputy Grealish says while a draft document was discussed with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael under 11 headings with 97 bullet points, a programme for government would take a number of weeks to negotiate.

He said Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have 72 with a further possible 8 from the regional technical grouping of which he is a member.

However Deputy Grealish told Galway Talks there would need to be 80 plus to form a stable government and it’s important the other parties come on board – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…