Galway West TD Noel Grealish branded racist during leaders questions in the Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has been branded racist in the Dail today during leaders questions, after questioning the amount of money being sent from Ireland to Nigeria.

Independent TD Noel Grealish raised the subject of the large sums of money being transferred abroad in personal remittances.

During his speech in the chamber, Deputy Grealish spoke of how 10 billion euro has been sent abroad in personal remittance over the last 8 years.

According to figures presented by him, the countries that receive the most transfers are Poland at 1.5 billion euro, the UK at 2.7 Billion Euro and Nigeria at 3.54 billion euro:

Responding to the Galway TD, Leo Varadker says that the Irish people have a long history of sending money home:

Then, heated scenes erupted in the chamber as Deputy Grealish called for stricter controls on personal remittance, with Deputy Ruth Coppinger accusing the Galway TD of 'disgraceful racism'.