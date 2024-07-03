Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has bill on ‘student digs’ passed in the Dáil

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has bill on ‘student digs’ passed in the Dáil

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has had her proposed regulation bill on students digs pass through the Daíl.

The bill was discussed last night, was not opposed by Government, and will now go to the Seanad for debate.

It aims to provide protections to student renters – including notice periods for renters and rights to privacy like locks on doors.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says that the bill will also be beneficial to homeowners:

