Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton steps aside as Chair of Oireachtas committee examining voting controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has recused herself from the investigation of complaints against four named deputies arising out of recent voting irregularity in Dáil Eireann.

The Fine Gael TD says that in light of legal advice received by the Parliamentary Legal Advisor, she has taken the decision to recuse herself as Chair of the Oireachtas committee examining the controversy.

In a statement, Deputy Naughton says she will continue to remain as chair of the Committee on Members Interests but will take no part in the voting irregularity investigation.

She says the Taoiseach, the Leader of the Opposition and many other members of Dáil Eireann have voted for a colleague while asked to do so while that colleague was IN the chamber.

She says she also has done so on less than a handful of occasions.

Deputy Naughton stresses she has never voted for someone who was not present in the chamber.

Speaking to FYI Galway, she says the decision to recuse herself was not made lightly…