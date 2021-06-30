Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv calls for review of level of Irish taught at teacher training colleges

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister says it’s important to attract more native Irish speakers and students living in Gaeltacht areas, to become teachers.

Norma Foley will appear before an Oireachtas committee today to discuss newly qualified teachers and their standard of Irish.

She says she’s aware of the difficulties secondary schools face when trying to fill Irish teaching posts.

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuiv says recruiting more teachers from Gaeltacht areas isn’t the only solution.

He says the level of Irish being taught at teacher training also needs review.