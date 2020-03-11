Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv calls for government of national unity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv has called for a government of national unity, that would see Sinn Fein ministers included.

It comes as the Green Party is calling for a crisis national government to be set up immediately to respond to coronavirus.

It says all parties should suspend talks on forming a new government for at least three months.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil deputy leaders have held what sources say were “good, constructive” talks on government formation, ahead of planned formal talks next week.



