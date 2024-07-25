Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election

Share story:
Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not be standing for the next general election.

Deputy Ó Cuív has been a TD for Galway West since 1992, and has also served as a Minister for multiple departments, and as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

Announcing his decision, Deputy O Cuív says he will continue to work as usual until the end of his term, and he is thanking those who have supported him.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Éamon Ó Cuív, saying he was an outstanding and hardworking parliamentarian and Minister, and is a huge loss to public life.

Share story:

Councillor "shocked" as considerable number of spoiled votes in local elections down to staff error

A councillor says she’s “shocked” over the revelation that a considerable number of spoiled votes in the recent local elections were act...

Disruption to water supply in Barna

Residents in Barna are without a supply of water this evening. Approximately 50 properties near the old Barna Water Works are affected. The outage will la...

Galway-based businesses win big at national beauty awards

Two Galway-based businesses have won big at the 4th annual Irish Nails, Brows and Lashes Awards 2024. The Beauty Bar, located in Ballinasloe, was crowned ...

Four new rooms for Presentation College Headford

Presentation College Headford is to get four new rooms. The expansion will include two new special needs rooms and a technology room. The project also pla...