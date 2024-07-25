Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not stand for next general election

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív will not be standing for the next general election.

Deputy Ó Cuív has been a TD for Galway West since 1992, and has also served as a Minister for multiple departments, and as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

Announcing his decision, Deputy O Cuív says he will continue to work as usual until the end of his term, and he is thanking those who have supported him.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Éamon Ó Cuív, saying he was an outstanding and hardworking parliamentarian and Minister, and is a huge loss to public life.