Galway West TD criticises Government over lack of clarity on workplace inspections as country reopens

A Galway West TD has accused the government of not doing enough to protect employees as businesses reopen across the country as part of Phase 2 easing of restrictions.

Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says the Government is acting on a ‘wing and a prayer’ when it comes to workplace safety inspections by the HSA.

She says the Health Safety Authority has been given the task to ensure and enforce compliance with public health advice in the workplace, but has not been provided with the resources to follow up.

The Sinn Fein TD says they HSA has only 67 inspectors to cover the nation and promises of recruiting additional inspectors have gone unfulfilled…