Galway West TD concerned about non-essential businesses still operating

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is concerned about a number of non-essential businesses still operating under the guise of being vital services.

A number of local workers have voiced concerns over their work places remaining open during the coronavirus emergency.

The official guidance from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation is that the judgement of whether a business is essential is self-assessed.

Deputy Farrell is calling for more oversight to ensure only truly essential workplaces remain open, and that those that do, observe public health guidelines.

She says a process is needed whereby employees can voice concerns and have them investigated.