Galway West TD Catherine Connolly elected Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is the new Leas Cheann Comhairle, or vice-chairperson of the Dáil

She’s the first ever woman to hold either the role of Ceann Comhairle or Leas-Cheann Comhairle

63 year old Deputy Connolly was not expected to win the vote over government candidate Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, and it represents the coalition’s first defeat after less than a month in office

Deputy Connolly’s team estimate that some 15 of the Government TDs swapped sides and voted for her in the secret ballot, which was a close 77 to 74 votes – we’ll be speaking with the new Lead Cheann Comhairle on FYI Galway from 5…