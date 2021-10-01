Galway West TD calls on the Chairman of An Bord Pleanála to explain why Ring Road decision has been deferred for the fifth time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling on the Chairman of An Bord Pleanála to explain why a decision on the Galway city Ring Road project has been deferred for the fifth time.

An Bord Pleanala says the case is at board level and has been extended due to the “complexity of issues” involved in respect of the case.

The proposal for the €600 million euro ring road project for Galway city was first lodged in October 2018 and also involved a lengthy oral hearing.

The controversial plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses with Compulsory Acquisition Notices already issued.

An Bord Pleanála has now set a revised target date of the 19th November for the long awaited decision.

Independent Deputy Noel Grealish says those affected by the compulsory acquisition notices need clarity on the future of the ring road: