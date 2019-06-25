Galway West TD calls for urgent action to protect Irish language

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish language will be in serious trouble if urgent action isn’t taken immediately.

That’s according to the chairperson of the Oireachtas committee on the Gaeltacht, and Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

Later today, it will publish a new report on the challenges facing childcare centres in Irish-speaking areas.

It finds only half of them are operating through Irish.

Independent Deputy Connolly demands the 25 recommendations in the report be implemented.

