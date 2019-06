Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling on the government to reform the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O Cuiv says the scheme is supposed to allow long-term tenants of local authority houses to buy their homes.

However, he says very few people are benefitting from it as its current arrangement is too restrictive.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the Housing Minister is continuously putting this matter on the long finger.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…