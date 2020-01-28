Galway West TD calls for action on Furey’s Cross Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent TD Noel Grealish has warned that Furey’s Cross, near Oranmore, is a fatality waiting to happen.

Deputy Grealish is calling for traffic calming measures on the approaches to the junction which has been the scene of a string of collisions, including one in recent weeks.

He argues Galway County Council needs to immediately put in place traffic calming measures, along with reduced speed limits on the approaches to the junction.

Deputy Grealish says he’s meeting with officials from Galway County Council this week to discuss the matter.