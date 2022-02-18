Galway West TD ‘bitterly disappointed’ as Minister offers no comfort for Ring Road families left in limbo

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway West TD has been left ‘bitterly disappointed’ as Transport Minister Eamon Ryan offers no comfort for Ring Road families left in limbo.

Noel Grealish has expressed his disappointment at the refusal of Minister Ryan to offer an early settlement for 54 Galway families who are to lose their homes to the Galway Ring Road.

44 of these householders had their homes identified for demolition as far back as 2015.

During Leaders Questions in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish appealed for an end to the limbo situation the families have been in for the past 7 years.

He said a house penciled in for demolition cannot be sold, and so prevents the owner from setting up a new home elsewhere.

Deputy Grealish asked Minister Eamon Ryan to put a scheme in place which would allow householders move on with their lives.

Minister Ryan responded by saying it is not possible to move ahead with the compulsory purchase of the houses due to the high court ruling.

In response, Deputy Grealish said that he would not accept that and that its wrong for 44 householders whose homes are to be demolished have to wait until a judicial review has taken place before they can sell the house.