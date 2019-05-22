Galway West TD and chair of Oireachtas Committee to seek clarity over National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Communications Committee is seeking ‘transparency’ from Government officials over the National Broadband Plan.

It’s as Department of Communication officials will be before the committee later to answer questions on the rollout and ownership of the scheme.

They’ll be questioned by TDs and Senators on how best to continue with the project, which is set to cost the taxpayer 3 billion euro.

Chairperson of the Committee, Deputy Hildegarde Naughton, says they’ll be seeking clarity on a range of issues.

To hear from Deputy Naughton, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…