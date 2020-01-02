Galway weather stations show average temperatures for 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The data from the two main MET Éireann recording stations in County Galway show temperatures at about average for 2019.

Meanwhile, rainfall figures reveal Mace Head in Connemara had less rain than Athenry over the past twelve months.

It poured down over 1400 millimetres of rain on the fields of Athenry during 2019.

On the far west coast of the County at Mace Head in Carna – open to the weather systems from the wide Atlantic -it was relatively dry in comparison at just under 1100 millimetres.

The main reason for the big figures in the east of the county was a deluge in the months of August and September.

Mace Head has been recording rainfall at about 20% below the average over recent years; this has led to some questioning of the validity of the average rainfall for the area which is given by MET Eireann at 1340 millimetres annually.

A notable statistic from both stations is the temperature.

In Athenry, temperatures have been a little lower than average over the past three years.

At Mace head, temperatures have been just over the average during that period.

The averages relate to the period 1980-2010.