LISTEN-Galway volunteers sought for visitation services for older people

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, is seeking volunteers across Galway.

The charity is looking to fill roles in its Support & Befriending programmes, which offers companionship through weekly visits.

They’re designed to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness in older people living at home.

Volunteers are particularly needed in Mountbellew, Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Carraroe, Clifden, and Spiddal.

Further information can be found on the ALONE website at www.Alone.ie.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling spoke to Alone volunteer Paula Madden, who was matched with Yvonne McHugh, about their experiences with the programme: