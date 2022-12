Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Galway units of the Civil Defense have been honoured for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney awarded almost 1,500 volunteers specially designed medals during a presentation at Croke Park this week.

It’s a mark of thanks for the role played by Civil Defense volunteers during the pandemic.

Louie Casserly is a volunteer based in Oranmore – she explains the work the five Galway units carried out during COVID-19.