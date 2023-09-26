Galway Bay FM

26 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Share story:
Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend an online event this week hosted by the Galway Volunteer Centre

The event will take place on Thursday (sept 28) at 11am, and attendees will learn about the Centre’s various resources

Groups attending will get an opportunity to network and to discuss challenges and successes they have had in volunteer management in Galway.

Volunteer Centre Development Manager Donncha Foley outlines the supports available

 

Share story:

County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15 percent next year. At Count...

X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-2024. It had been expected the facility at the Primary Ca...

Water outages in Moycullen forced out to 2pm

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The water outages in Moycullen and surrounding areas have been forced out to 2pm. Uisce Éireann says that that is due to unforese...

Mairead Farrell says housing crisis locking students out of third level education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis shows no signs of abating – and it’s locking students out of a third level education. That&...