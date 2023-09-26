Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend an online event this week hosted by the Galway Volunteer Centre

The event will take place on Thursday (sept 28) at 11am, and attendees will learn about the Centre’s various resources

Groups attending will get an opportunity to network and to discuss challenges and successes they have had in volunteer management in Galway.

Volunteer Centre Development Manager Donncha Foley outlines the supports available