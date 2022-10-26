Galway Vintners Federation says new licensing laws will bring more vibrancy to the city

GBFM News – Galway Vintners Federation says the new licensing laws for nightclubs and bars will add more vibrancy to the city.

Yesterday, Cabinet approved a bill which will allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am.

Pubs will also be allowed to trade between 10.30am and 12.30 seven days a week – up from the current Monday to Friday closing hours of 11.30pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chairman of Galway City Vintners Federation, John Duggan, reckons it will give a boost to businesses which cannot afford the current late license: