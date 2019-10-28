Galway vet re-elected to Veterinary Council of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A retired Galway vet has been re-elected to the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and nursing.

Seamus McManus – the founder of several Ark Veterinary Clinics in the city area – is among four members elected to the council this year.

He’ll be appointed by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and will commence his new term on January 1st of next year.

Seamus McManus opened his first veterinary practice in Galway in 1977 and is now retired following 38 years in the profession.