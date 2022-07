Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Vaccination Centre is temporarily relocating from Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit – to Unit 3, Podiatry, Merlin Park, Galway.

It’ll be moved from this Sunday 10th July until Monday 1st August.

Podiatry services in Merlin Park will not be affected during this period.

The centre will not be taking any walk-in appointments due to limited space.