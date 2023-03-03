Galway vacant commercial properties have potential to create 47 new homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show that there is potential to create 47 new homes in Galway by converting vacant commercial premises.

Since 2018, Galway City and County Councils have received 20 notifications from those planning to convert vacant commercial premises into homes.

These notifications are exempt from planning permission due to regulations brought in to increase housing supply.

Nationally, 260 notifications indicated intent to provide 665 homes.

Jackie McKenna now lives in an apartment which was converted from an office, she recently spoke on Prime Time about her home: