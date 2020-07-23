Galway Urban Greenway Alliance calls for solution to cycle lane impasse in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Urban Greenway Alliance is calling for a solution to the cycle lane impasse in Salthill.

Last week, City Council members rejected a motion to seek funding to install a two-way cycle lane from Gratten Rd to Blackrock.

It came after concerns were raised by a number of local business owners over the potential negative impact of removing on-street parking.

Meanwhile, the City Council’s Mobility Team has received hundreds of submissions in favour of safe cycling infrastructure between the city centre, Salthill, Knocknacarra and Barna.

Galway Urban Greenway Alliance argues that a two-way cycle lane on the seaward side of the Promenade, based on the local authority’s plans from 2016, could be installed quickly and cheaply – with minimal engineering works.