Galway Urban Alliance to host Community Cycle this morning

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance will be hosting a community cycle this morning departing from the Maldron on Sandy Road in the city at 11am and the Claddagh Hall at 11.30.

The alliance said that they want to keep the Salthill cycleway on the council meeting’s agenda and they hope that as many people as possible turn up to show support for a cycleway in Salthill, whilst enjoying a safe and fun community event for all.

Those who wish to take part can register on eventbrite.ie

The link is…https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/community-cycle-tickets-328802736837